Windsor fire crews called out Friday morning


File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Windsor fire crews have put out a blaze on Windsor Avenue near Wyandotte Street.

The call was upgraded to a working fire around 7:30 a.m. and was declared out around 8:30 a.m.

No details have been released when it comes to how the fire started, damage estimate or if anybody has been displaced. 

Upgraded working fire in the 600 Block of Windsor Ave. Stay clear of the area. *MC

— Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) July 28, 2023
