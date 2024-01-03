iHeartRadio

Windsor fire crews called out Wednesday morning


Fire crews clearing the scene of a blaze in the 2400 block of Dougall Ave. near Tecumseh Road on Jan. 3, 2024. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

Windsor fire crews were called out to a brush fire early Wednesday morning.

The blaze in the 2400 block of Dougall Ave. near Tecumseh Road west was called in around 4 a.m.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

According to Windsor fire, there is no damage estimate and the fire will not be investigated.

12