Windsor fire crews called out Wednesday morning
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
Windsor fire crews were called out to a brush fire early Wednesday morning.
The blaze in the 2400 block of Dougall Ave. near Tecumseh Road west was called in around 4 a.m.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
According to Windsor fire, there is no damage estimate and the fire will not be investigated.
