Windsor fire crews on scene of fire at east end sports bar

Windsor Fire responded to a call at Average Joes Sports Bar around 10 a.m. Friday.

Spokesperson Mike Coste, said there were no injuries and fire is out and crews are assessing the scene.

The fire is now out and crews are assessing the scene.

A nearby business said smoke was still billowing from the building and drifting to neighbouring stores.

Lauzon Parkway was closed in both directions near Tranby Avenue as a result of the call.