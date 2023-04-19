Windsor fire crews respond to downtown blaze

Windsor fire crews were able to quickly snuff out a blaze that broke out downtown Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded to the upgraded working fire in the 800 block of University Avenue East around 5:30 p.m.

Residents were asked to stay clear of the area.

Fire officials say crews had the fire out by 6:45 p.m.

An investigator will be attending the scene.

