Windsor fire crews respond to downtown blaze


Firefighters responded to an upgraded working fire in the 800 block of University Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (OnLocation/Twitter)

Windsor fire crews were able to quickly snuff out a blaze that broke out downtown Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded to the upgraded working fire in the 800 block of University Avenue East around 5:30 p.m.

Residents were asked to stay clear of the area.

Fire officials say crews had the fire out by 6:45 p.m.

An investigator will be attending the scene.  

