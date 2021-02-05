A man is being treated for smoke inhalation and a dog has died after a west end house fire Thursday.

Windsor fire crews were on scene of a house fire in the 500 block of Campbell Avenue around 4 p.m. for an upgrades response.

Crews had the fire out by around 6:30 p.m.

Chief fire prevention officer John Lee said in a tweet there are no further details at this time, but an Ontario Fire Marshal investigator will be attending Saturday.

Campbell fire, fire is out, WFRS investigator on scene, 1 adult male bring treated for smoke inhalation, no other details at this time. OFM investigator attending tomorrow investigation will be ongoing. *JL

Windsor firefighters also responded to a house fire in east end in the 2600 block of Tourangeau Road around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The fire was out by about 5 p.m., and crews were released.

The blaze was deemed accidental, a chimney fire is to blame.

Lee says there were no injuries, while two people have been displaced, the damage sits at around $70,000.