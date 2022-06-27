iHeartRadio

Windsor firefighters battle blaze near Devonshire Heights

Windsor firefighters at a fire in the 3700 block of Turner Road in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 27, 2022. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor firefighters responded to a fire near the Devonshire Heights area on Monday.

The upgraded working fire broke out in the 3700 block of Turner Road on Monday.

Windsor police say Turner Road is closed to traffic on Turner Road between Melinda and Ledyard.

Police and fire officials are asking the public to stay clear of the area.

More details coming.

