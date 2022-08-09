iHeartRadio

Windsor firefighters put out fire on Janette Avenue

A Windsor Fire and Rescue truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Rich Garton/CTV New Windsor)

The cause is listed as undetermined after a fire on Janette Avenue.

Windsor firefighters responded to the 2200 block of Janette on Tuesday.

Damage is estimated at $5,000.

There were no reported injuries.

— Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) August 9, 2022
