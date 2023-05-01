Windsor firefighters respond to house fire on Dougall Ave

Windsor firefighters were called to a working fire in south Windsor.

Crews responded to the blaze at a home in the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Fire officials say the fire started in the basement and no injuries have been reported.

Dougall Avenue is closed between Norfolk and Nottingham due to a fire at 3149 Dougall. No details to share on the fire but avoid Dougall unless you want to get into the nearby shopping plazas @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/STVt8EVJdX

Windsor police closed Dougall Ave between Nottingham Street and Norfolk Street due to the fire. The area has since reopened.