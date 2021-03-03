A local entrepreneur’s Facebook group for foodies has taken off.

Windsor Food Spotters is the name – the founder is Windsorite Shawn Rizk.

The social media platform gives local restaurants and eateries a higher online profile amidst the competition from the bigger franchises in the city.

Risk shoots a short video of the behind-the-scenes look of a local establishment – featuring the owner and the making of their signature dishes. Risk uploads the videos to the Facebook group and YouTube.

Since the initiative began in February, the group has 4,000 members.

"All these restaurants that I'm showcasing - you can get in your car and drive to and eat there, the same night,” said Rizk. “It's just the idea of bringing people into the restaurant and showing them really what they are missing because they don't want to take the time to stop and look.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the restaurant industry hard. The hope is that these video will help to spotlight the local food and restaurant industry – stirring up an economic recovery for the sector.

Rizk is passionate about supporting fellow entrepreneurs.

“I'm going to bring them [the public] through the door without them leaving the house - it's as simple as that,” said Rizk.

Interested members of the public are encouraged to join the Facebook group and review YouTube videos online.