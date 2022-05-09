Windsor gas prices expected to rise again
Experts warn there is not much relief on the horizon from the record-high gas prices.
Some gas stations in Windsor are as high as $199.9 cents per litre on Monday.
On the low end, some were selling regular fuel for $1.95. The price of diesel is dropping, but is still above $2.31.
Prices have steadily climbed 20 cents since the end of April.
Gas expert Dan Mcteague tells CP24 prices could go up to $2.10 over the next two weeks if the situation in Ukraine worsens and as Canadians get ready for the May long weekend.
McTeague said that there is a chance Russian forces could retreat in Ukraine as soon as this week in light of the nation’s Victory Day, causing a drop in prices at the pumps.
Gasbuddy.com reports prices in Windsor are up 70.3 cents compared to this time last year, when the average price was $1.27.
With files from CP24’s Kerrisa Wilson.
-
Late night gunshots reported in downtown KitchenerWaterloo regional police are looking into reports of gunshots in downtown Kitchener.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Cool again today, warming trend starts tomorrowA few flurries moving through the Edmonton region early this morning.
-
Prescription drug drop off day in Middlesex CountyIf you have old or unused prescription medications at home and you’re not sure how to get rid of them, Middlesex OPP will do it for you.
-
'It's about time': Businesses begin feeling effects of cruise industry restart in VictoriaOne month ago on Monday, the first cruise ship in more than two years arrived at Ogden Point in Victoria.
-
Speed bump installation policy approved for WindsorWindsor council has approved a speed bump request system.
-
Heritage Drive closed near Glenmore Trail after garbage truck hits overpassCommuters are facing detours in the city's southeast as two major thoroughfares were closed after a garbage truck hit an overpass.
-
Russia pounds vital port of Odessa, targeting supply linesRussia pounded away at Ukraine's vital southern port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, as they announced they found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building in the northeast that was destroyed weeks ago.
-
Enhanced security presence coming to Sask. Legislative BuildingThe Saskatchewan government provided additional details on Monday about an enhanced security presence at the Legislative Building.
-
Unpredictable series resumes as Kings visit OilersThe Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are tied at 2-2 in a best-of-seven first-round clash that can best be described as the Jekyll and Hyde series.