Windsor getting $7.8 million for affordable housing initiative
Windsor city council approved moving forward with $7.8-million of federal funding for the rapid housing initiative.
This money is intended to help build 30 affordable housing units in Windsor in the next 18 months.
The city has made agreements with the Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation as well as Can-Am Urban Native Non-Profit Homes to build the properties.
However the $7.8 million isn’t enough to cover all of the costs. The city will also have to kick in $2.8 million in a capital shortfall and $165,000 annually over 20 years to operate the homes.
Mayor Drew Dilkens says the city is happy to spend the money to make a dent in the affordable housing wait list.
“The city has certainly been very very committed to seeing progress on the housing front we realize that it is a challenge across Canada and certainly right here in our community as well,” said Dilkens. “And we want to play our role to make sure we're doing what we can.”
