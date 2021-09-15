Windsor getting permanent emergency shelter with $7.75M funding boost

A former Windsor hotel is being converted to a permanent emergency shelter thanks to a $7.75 million investment from the Ontario government.

The province is providing the money to help create the shelter for women and families experiencing homelessness in Windsor.

“Our government's Social Services Relief Fund is designed to provide immediate housing and homelessness program relief in communities across Ontario,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “By investing $7.75 million in Windsor, we continue to support innovative housing projects to give those in need a safe place to call home and help them get back on their feet.”

The social services relief funding will be used to convert a former hotel into 42 permanent emergency shelter units.

Each unit will have a private washroom, following a best practice recommended by public health experts.

The permanent emergency shelter is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.