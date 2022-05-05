Windsor getting ready to host Can-Am Police-Fire Games

Plans are well underway for the 2022 Can-Am Police-Fire Games in Windsor.

The opening ceremonies of the games take place at Windsor’s riverfront Festival Plaza on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

The Windsor Port Authority is the presenting sponsor of the opening ceremonies, which will feature live music, food and beverage tents, fireworks and, of course, the lighting of the ceremonial torch.

“Our beautiful waterfront has been a gathering place for trade, travel and camaraderie for thousands of years. It’s the perfect backdrop to say thank you to our first responders and showcase our city,”said Port Authority president Steve Salmons.

St. Clair College is helping uniformed visitors experience a taste of Windsor. The college is sponsoring foods from across our community that represent our cultural diversity.

“At both its Windsor and Chatham campuses, St. Clair College has been the preeminent trainer of emergency and first-responder personnel for decades – paramedics, police and security officers, and more recently, firefighters and border service personnel,” St. Clair President Patti France observed. “Our alumni association jumped at the opportunity to be involved in the Can-Am Police-Fire Games, given that a majority of the local participants who will be involved are probably our grads.”

Along with attending the opening ceremonies, residents are encouraged to take in many of the 44 competitive events taking place starting July 26 and ending July 31.

The events range from traditional sports, like softball, swimming, and track and field, to participant-specific sports, like the Toughest Firefighter Alive contest. In all, 44 competitive events involving up to 800 athletes from across Canada and United States will take place.

“Our first responders, locally and across North America do an incredible job,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “Getting a chance to host them and show our appreciation at the opening ceremonies with our sponsorship partners is something our city is proud to do.”

The Can-Am Police Fire Games are a biennial multi-sport competition where police, fire, emergency medical services (EMS), customs, corrections and more compete. For a complete list of event dates, times and locations, as well as registration information visit www.windsor2022.ca.