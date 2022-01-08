Windsor gym owner feels wrongly accused

Luis Mendez, owner of True Fitness, says after three lockdowns he has all his ducks in order but he was told by the city's bylaw office this week that complaints are being logged against his club.

“There was already three calls just alone on the first day,” he told CTV News.

Under Step 2 of the provincial order, gyms are to remain closed but can take care of those who have a medical note.

Elver Perruzo appreciates the opportunity to stay active.

“The fact that he's able to do this through documentation is really a positive thing when I speak on behalf of seniors like myself,” he said.

You can't see inside his facilities during the day but at night indoor activity is brought to light at both of Mendez’s locations.

“To the naked eye it looks like we are going against the lockdown for our business,” Mendez said.

During the first three lockdowns Mendez had to contend with the health unit and city bylaw officers. He now feels he has to deal with people in the community who may not fully understand the legislation concerning gyms.

“Every time they call and complain the health unit has to come out and check my procedures so if they walk in and somebody decided not to wear their mask out of the club they could fine me,” Mendez said.

People are encouraged to report illegal activity to the health unit and the by-law department, but Mendez is encouraging residents not to waste public resources on those who are doing it by the book.

“There's somebody that's doing their best to help the community, keep their employees working,” he said. “All these things. There's a person behind that operation and I think people sometimes forget the human factor behind it all.”