Windsor hockey player's TikTok video goes viral after goalie gets hurt

A Windsor hockey player is getting noticed on social media after stepping up to play net when his team’s goaltender got injured.

Finn Russett posted the video of the U18 game on TikTok on Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, it already had 1.3 million views and was getting shared by sports blogs like Bardown.

@finnrussett gotta do what you gotta do #hockey

Russett explained in the comments that both goalies were gone for exams and his team only had one call-up, who got hurt.

He took over in net with seven minutes left in the third period, posting that he let in two goals, but made seven or eight nice saves.

“I asked the ref if I could use a blocker and trapper and he said no,” he explained in the comments. “Because I’m still considered a player, we just played with an empty net. A player can’t play with a goalie stick.”

Russett, who is also the captain, said it wasn’t his first time between the pipes - he played goalie until he was 11 years old.

He said he was the only other one on the team with any goalie experience.