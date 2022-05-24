Windsor hopes to expand traffic camera system with more funding

The City of Windsor is looking to upgrade and expand the traffic camera system.

The Windsor Police Service is applying for $200,000 in additional provincial funding to replace outdated equipment and expand CCTV camera coverage.

In 2020, the Ontario government said $6 million would be available over three years to cover 50 per cent of the costs associated with buying and installing closed-circuit television cameras and supplies.

With the rest of the cost picked up by the municipality.

Windsor has already received funding from the program after two previously successful grant applications.

Police are hoping to upgrade the fibre optic network and traffic cameras in underserviced areas -specifically sections of East Windsor along Wyandotte Street East and Riverside Drive East.