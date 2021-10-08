Windsor hosting series of virtual ward meetings

The City of Windsor will be hosting a series of virtual ward meetings over the next few months.

Windsor’s Ward 5 will host the first of 10 ward meetings on Oct. 13. Ward 5 councillor Ed Sleiman will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of city administration to discuss issues on Ward 5 and the city in general.

The meetings will be held on the free-to-download Zoom platform. City officials encourage all interested residents to download the software in advance of the meeting.

Residents are also asked to email wardmeetings@citywindsor.ca with their name and address, and the login information will be sent directly to them.

All ward meetings, along with times and addresses are posted on the City of Windsor municipal calendar at www.CityWindsor.ca.