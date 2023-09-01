Windsor in 'desperate' need of crossing guards ahead of new school year

As school starts back next week, the City of Windsor is in desperate need of new crossing guards,according to officials who say the need is greatest in South Windsor.

There are approximately 75 school crossing guards at designated locations throughout Windsor, but recent construction has increased the need near several schools.

“Each year with the amount of traffic that is increasing, safety needs increase too,” said Kaitlyn Leslie, City of Windsor crossing guard coordinator.

“Now with some increased construction happening as well in South Windsor, we're adding some extra guards for increased safety. So again, that need increases with the more guards needed means more recruits needed.”

Leslie said applications are being accepted to fill upwards of 10 vacant positions.

“It doesn't sound like many people, but they make a huge impact every day. So having someone there every morning and after school makes a big difference,” Leslie explained.

She said there are currently about 60 crossing guards across the city, noting some work more than two locations, “It seems like we have a lot of people but we could always use more.”

“Being a crossing guard… it's not for everybody. It's not an easy job you are you have to be out there every day, no matter the weather. You're dealing with sometimes impatient drivers and a lot of traffic. So you need to be able to be alert and be vigilant and have safety be your number one concern.”

“We always need backups as well,” said Parking Services Coordinator, Bill Kralovensky, who shared concerned about extended walking boundaries from school bus loading zones.

“Very concerned. Yeah, it's all for the safety of children.”

Kralovensky said anyone interested in applying for the part time work is encouraged to visit the City of Windsor website.

He said, “If we have more kids walking, we’re going to need more crossing guards. We’re in desperate need of crossing guards in the South Windsor area so if you need a nice little part time job, you want to get out in some of the good weather, please give us a call all on the City of Windsor website.”