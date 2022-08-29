Windsor International Airport flight numbers move back to pre-pandemic levels

Activity at Windsor International Airport is returning to the level it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Statistics Canada.

Figures released Aug. 26 show the airport recorded 4,645 total movements in June 2022. That is 1,188 more flights than the 3,457 total movements recorded in June 2019.

It was the second month in a row that the airport recorded over 4,000 total movements. The data covers both commercial and civil aviation flights at the airport.

"Back-to-back months of over 4,000 (movements), 3,500 the month before that,” airport CEO Mark Galvin tells AM800. “Certainly people are flying and it's a mix of commercial, general aviation, the flight schools and all those things, but they're all movements.”

The pandemic resulted in massive restrictions to the airline industry in March 2020, resulting in a drop to 487 movements at YQG in April 2020.

Air Canada, WestJet, Porter and Flair operate commercial flights out of Windsor airport.