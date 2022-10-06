Windsor International Film Festival lineup revealed

The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) has announced the lineup for 2022.

WIFF will showcase 177 features and documentaries, including 24 short films. In total, there will be 311 screenings.

It is the 18th year for the festival, which will run full steam after scaled-down WIFF events for 2 years due to COVID-19.

“It's going to be a great festival,” said executive director and chief programmer, Vincent Georgie. “It feels really, really good. We're thrilled.”

The 2022 festival will run from Thursday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 6. It will be WIFF’s first-ever 11-day festival, allowing for an increase in programming and special events.

Georgie explained, “It's about experience. It's about being in a cool theater. So whether you're at the Chrysler, which is new and contemporary and beautiful, whether you're at the Capitol Theater that's historic, or you're at the Armouries, that has an amazing vibe. It's seeing friends and family and lineups and it's the ambiance.”

WIFF is a cultural, not-for-profit organization that celebrates the art of cinema by showcasing Canadian and international film and filmmakers.

“It's meeting filmmakers. It's the Q&A. That's what makes it an experience,” Georgie continued, “That's the magic of it. And I love watching movies at home, but it's just what you can't replicate in my family room, you just can't.”

Tickets are on sale now at windsorfilmfestival.com.