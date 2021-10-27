Windsor invests $2-million in multi-use trails across seven parks

The City of Windsor is investing $2 million in improvements to multi-use trails and amenities at seven public parks.

Mayor Drew Dilkens, Ward 7 councillor Jeewen Gill and senior members of administration announced the improvements on Wednesday.

Construction of new or replacement multi-use trails in five wards began earlier this fall and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30.

“Investments in premium bicycling and parks infrastructure are good for our physical and mental well-being and for the health of our economy. We know these amenities increase property values and make our community more desirable to families and investors,” says Dilkens.

These projects also include the installation of new benches; modern garbage and recycling silos; and the addition of more than 200 trees and hundreds of native plants and shrubs, including pollinators.

“These enhancements will allow for greater access to leisure activities, which in turn encourages healthy living,” says Gill.

In total, more than seven kilometres of asphalt multi-use trails are being added or upgraded this autumn within the following community parks:

Ward 1:

Central Park

1.6 kilometres of new, three-metre-wide multi-use asphalt trail

New trees, benches and recycling and garbage disposals

Total value: $660,000

Ward 7:

East Riverside Park (with Blue Heron Lake)

1.8 kilometres of three-metre-wide asphalt multi-use trail around Blue Heron replacing the old trail

Pedestrian bridge refurbishment

Little River Corridor (with Aspen Lake)

1.4 kilometres of three-metre-wide asphalt multi-use trail around Aspen Lake to replacing the old trail

500 metres of additional three-metre-wide asphalt multi-use trail along Florence Ave.

Total value for both parks: $678,000

Ward 8:

Meadowbrook Park

500 metres of three-metre-wide asphalt multi-use trail to replace the old trail

New trees, benches and garbage/recycling silos

Total value: $180,000

Ward 9:

Calderwood Park

400 metres of three-metre-wide multi-use asphalt trail to replace the old pathway

New trees, benches and garbage/recycle silos

New solar lights

Total value: $130,000, including ward funds

Patrick Maguire

450 metres of three-metre-wide multi-use trail to replace the old pathway

New trees, benches and garbage/recycling silos

Total value: $185,000

Ward 10:

Bellewood Park

600 metres of three-metre-wide multi-use trail to replace the old pathway

New trees, benches and garbage/recycle silos

Total value: $265,000

The improvements are part of Council’s $1.6-billion commitment over 10 years to fund capital projects that promote healthy, active and livable neighbourhoods.