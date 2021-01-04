City of Windsor officials are reminding residents how to access services while the city remains in the ‘Grey-Lockdown’ level of provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

Windsor entered lockdown on Monday, Dec. 14 and city services were modified to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

While they city remains in lockdown for the foreseeable future, residents are reminded they are still able to access much of what they need from the city through online options.

Windsor’s COVID-19 response web page has been updated with the temporary service impacts.

The city encourages residents to use online means to access municipal services. Links to a number of online services are available on the City of Windsor’s website, under the E-Services tab.

Emergency services, including Windsor police and Windsor fire, are not affected, as they continue to operate as normal as an essential service.

Transit Windsor bus service will continue at current operational levels with protective barriers and a mandatory mask policy in effect for the protection of both riders and drivers.

City facilities currently closed to the public include (but are not limited to) the following:

City Hall, 350 Windsor City Hall Square West

Parks and Recreation Main Office, 2450 McDougall Street

Parking Enforcement, 1266 McDougall Avenue

Service Ontario and Service Canada offices that are located in the 400 Building at 400 City Hall Square East will remain open at this time. Advanced screenings of all visitors to this location will be in effect. Visitors should be prepared to answer questions upon entry.