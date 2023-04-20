Windsor local drumming up support in 'Dream Chopper' contest
A Windsor woman is looking for last-minute support to win an online contest to design and own a custom-built motorcycle.
Stephanie Crawford is sitting at second place in her category for the “Dream Chopper” competition. The winner will get to design and build their dream motorcycle alongside legendary motorcycle manufacturer Paul Teutul Sr. of American Chopper fame.
Crawford says her love for motorcycles was passed down from her dad who is currently bedridden.
Meanwhile, her husband is battling cancer.
“This bike would be more of a gift for [my family] … I would love for my father to be about to be on it,” said Crawford, adding she hopes to design a motorcycle with a side car attached so her loved ones can enjoy the ride as well.
“I would love for us to be able to go through this experience and make these memories together.”
You can vote for Crawford using this link. Voting closes at 9 p.m.
A former first responder in Chatham-Kent is also a contender in the running for the dream bike.
The winner will be announced on May 26, 2023.
