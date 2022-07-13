Windsor looking for more firefighters

The City of Windsor announced that applications are open for the 2022/2023 firefighter recruitment.

The city will accept applications from Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. No late applications will be accepted.

To be considered in the recruitment process for the Windsor Fire and Rescue Services Department, the minimum requirements are as follows:

At time of application, an applicant must be eighteen years of age or older.

At time of application, an applicant must be legally entitled to work in Canada.

At time of application, an applicant must possess an Ontario Secondary School Graduation Diploma or Ontario Ministry of Education equivalency.

At time of hire, an applicant must provide proof of a current, valid and lawful Class “D” driver’s licence with “Z” endorsement in accordance with the Highway Traffic Act, for the purposes of operating a City of Windsor vehicle, and provide a driver’s abstract as a condition of employment.

To find the online application, visit the current job postings page, and for more information, visit firefighter recruitment.

Windsor only accepts applications for the firefighter recruitment online. For those applicants who do not have access to a computer, please note computer access is available at your local library. Applicants that do not have a valid email address may attend the Human Resources Department, located at 400 City Hall Square East, Suite 408, to complete an application, which will be entered online, and the applicant’s receipt will be issued at that time.

For complete details regarding these positions and how to apply, please visit Employment Opportunities at CityWindsor.ca.