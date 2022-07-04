Windsor-made Pacifica helps improve overall sales for FCA Canada

Record sales in the second quarter for Windsor-made mini-vans helped improve overall sales for FCA-Canada.

Grand Caravan, Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid experienced total sales of 3,227 units, more than doubling second-quarter results for Chrysler brand minivans from 2021.

David Buckingham, president and CEO of FCA Canada credited the determination of employees who dealt with supply chain and shipping challenges to deliver vehicles to customers.

"Demand continues to be very strong for our vehicles, as evidenced in the second quarter by sales increases for the Chrysler, Jeep, Ram and Alfa Romeo brands,” Buckingham said.

Jeep brand sales increased in Canada for the second quarter of 2022 with 18,374 vehicles sold, representing a 29 per cent increase over the second quarter of 2021. Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Wrangler saw record retail sales in Q2, alongside record Jeep Gladiator total sales of 1,708 units sold.