Windsor man acquires sports hydration drink company
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
A Windsor entrepreneur is involved in the next chapter for BioSteel
The company was put up for sale in September after former owner Canopy Growth announced it had obtained creditor protection for the hydration sports drink division
Enter Windsorite Dan Crosby — Founder and CEO of the Coachwood Capital, who has now acquired the company
Crosby said his plan is to cut back and focus on the 20 per cent of products that make 80 per cent of the revenue.
-
Primary care clinic planned for Fredericton’s northside to take on 10,000 patients – in 2025A 19,000 square foot primary care clinic is being planned for Fredericton’s northside.
-
Marc Mueller will return to Saskatchewan as Riders offensive coordinatorMarc Mueller will return to his hometown of Regina to serve as the Saskatchewan Roughriders' next offensive coordinator.
-
More than 500 violent crimes reported inside Edmonton transit centres this year: police dataThere have been more than 500 reported cases of violence at transit centres and LRT stations in the Alberta capital so far this year, police data shows, and it may be about a year before more police are dispatched to help.
-
Calgary teens buddy up with police officers at annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ eventStudents from nine different Calgary schools went on a shopping spree at Marlborough Mall on Wednesday as part of the Calgary Police Service's 17th annual Shop with a Cop event.
-
Feed Ontario illustrates reality of Hunger Report with interactive websiteFeed Ontario is using an interactive website to illustrate the harsh reality facing those who are struggling to put food on the table.
-
-
108-year-old temperature record broken during B.C. stormThe atmospheric river that battered southern B.C. Monday and Tuesday brought with it a mass of warm air that led to record high temperatures in nine communities across the province, including one city where the previous record had stood for 108 years.
-
Canada vows to triple nuclear power production by 2050The nuclear renaissance is in full effect as Canada joins an international movement to dramatically increase the amount of nuclear energy produced across the country.
-
Yarmouth man charged in relation to child pornography and drug offences: N.S. RCMPNova Scotia RCMP says a 50-year-old Yarmouth man has been charged in relation to child pornography and drug offences.