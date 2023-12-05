Windsor man acquires sports hydration drink company

A Windsor entrepreneur is involved in the next chapter for BioSteel

The company was put up for sale in September after former owner Canopy Growth announced it had obtained creditor protection for the hydration sports drink division

Enter Windsorite Dan Crosby — Founder and CEO of the Coachwood Capital, who has now acquired the company

Crosby said his plan is to cut back and focus on the 20 per cent of products that make 80 per cent of the revenue.