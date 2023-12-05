iHeartRadio

Windsor man acquires sports hydration drink company


BioSteel water bottles are seen during the opening day of the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey training camp, in Victoria, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Canopy Growth Corp. says an Ontario court has approved the sale of its BioSteel sports drink business in a pair of deals. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A Windsor entrepreneur is involved in the next chapter for BioSteel

The company was put up for sale in September after former owner Canopy Growth announced it had obtained creditor protection for the hydration sports drink division

Enter Windsorite Dan Crosby — Founder and CEO of the Coachwood Capital, who has now acquired the company

Crosby said his plan is to cut back and focus on the 20 per cent of products that make 80 per cent of the revenue.

