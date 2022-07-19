Windsor ATV driver air-lifted to hospital after swerving to avoid turkey: OPP
A 59-year-old Windsor resident was air-lifted to hospital after swerving to avoid hitting a turkey while driving an ATV.
Members of the Killaloe Detachment of the OPP responded to a single-vehicle rollover collision on Friday at 7:30 p.m., involving an ATV on Highway 60 near Spectacle Lake Road, in the Township of South Algonquin.
Police say the lone operator had swerved to avoid hitting a turkey resulting in a rollover collision.
The driver was transported to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries, and later was air-lifted by ORNGE to a secondary hospital for further assessment.
No tow was required. No charges were laid.
Police remind drivers that swerving to avoid an animal can lead to a loss of control and serious injuries. Slowing your vehicle will allow for more time to react should an animal cross your path.
-
Hells Angels to ride into Whitby for annual meetup after holding procession in Toronto yesterdayMembers of the Hells Angels will be rolling back into the Greater Toronto Area this weekend for their annual meetup, after holding an “unsanctioned” procession in Toronto yesterday.
-
-
No vacancy: University of Calgary on-campus residences at full capacityWeeks ahead of the start of the fall semester, some University of Calgary students are scrambling to find a place to live for the coming months.
-
This is what it looked like as Hells Angels bikers descended on TorontoA huge unsanctioned procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels bikers rolled into Toronto on Thursday.
-
International Peace Garden marks 90 years of greenery, tranquillity and reflectionTucked away in a sparsely populated stretch of prairie along the world's longest undefended border, the International Peace Garden has, for 90 years, quietly celebrated the friendship between Canada and the United States.
-
Here's how far gas prices are predicted to fall in Metro Vancouver this weekendAfter more than a week of steady gas prices in Metro Vancouver, the cost dipped Friday and is expected to fall even further Saturday.
-
-
Man injured in shooting in Ottawa's Hunt Club neighbourhoodEmergency crews responded to a shooting in the 1-100 block of Clifford Private at approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
-
Here's when gas prices will drop another six cents per litre in OttawaAfter gas prices dropped four cents a litre Friday morning, Dan McTeague of Canadians for Affordable Energy expects gas prices to drop another six cents a litre on Saturday.