Windsor man arrested after arson investigation on Bridge Avenue

A 41-year-old Windsor man has been charged with arson at a home on the west side of the city.

On Sunday, March 7, at 9:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 900 block of Bridge Avenue for a report of an active fire.

The Arson Unit continued to investigate this incident and a suspect was subsequently identified.

On Thursday, March 31, at 9:45 a.m., officers from the Property Crimes Unit located the suspect driving within the City of Windsor. The suspect was arrested without incident.

Through investigation police determined the suspect is a prohibited driver and was further arrested for this offence.

An image of the suspect vehicle was released in the original police news release and investigators have since obtained a clearer image. Investigators are seeking any information that may lead to the recovery of this vehicle.

The vehicle is a brown/beige coloured 2001 Chevrolet S10 pick-up truck. Ontario licence plates BC85810 may be attached to this vehicle. The tailgate may also be missing.

Mario Jr Veltri, 41, from Windsor, is charged with arson, break and enter and driving while prohibited - two counts.

The Arson Unit continues to actively investigate and is seeking any information that may help locate the outstanding vehicle and any further information related to the arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330 or 519-258-6111, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.