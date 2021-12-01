Windsor man arrested after pointing pellet gun at someone downtown: police

Windsor police have charged a 48-year-old man after a firearms investigation near the downtown area.

Officers responded to Elliott Street West and Pelissier Street for a report of a person with a gun on Tuesday at 10:40 a.m.

Police say a suspect was reportedly seen pointing a firearm at someone in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue.

The suspect was then seen running northbound on Pelissier Street chasing a man, believed to be the victim, who outran the suspect. The suspect was then seen walking westbound on Elliot Street West and last seen starting to run towards an ally in the area.

Through investigation, a suspect description was obtained and officers began searching the area.

At 10:55 a.m., a man matching the suspect description was located in the 700 block of Pelissier Street and he was arrested without incident. The suspect was in possession of a pellet gun which was seized as evidence.

Justin Zanutto, 48, from Windsor, is charged with;

Possess weapon dangerous to public peace

Breach Probation

Possess firearm (pellet gun) while prohibited - three counts

Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras is asked to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.