Windsor man arrested after 'random act of violence' in downtown core

Windsor police say a 35-year-old man has been arrested after a “random act of violence” downtown.

Steven Kennedy, from Windsor, was apprehended by London Police Service on Sept. 12, 2022.

He was brought back to Windsor, where he has been charged with aggravated assault, mischief, and robbery.

Officers were called to the area of Park Street West and Pelissier Street after a person was the apparent victim of an unprovoked assault around 11 a.m. on Sept. 3.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the victim approached the suspect, who appeared to be in distress at the time. The suspect responded by seriously assaulting the victim, and subsequently fled on the victim's bike.

The victim suffered very serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.