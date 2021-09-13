Windsor man arrested for Kingsville break-ins
Essex County OPP have charged a 22-year-old Windsor man with two break-ins after a short foot chase in Kingsville.
OPP Kingsville Detachment responded to a 911 emergency call for a break and enter in progress on County Road 31 on Friday around 4:30 a.m.
Officers say they arrived on scene and observed someone attempting to flee on foot. After short foot chase, the man was arrested without incident.
Investigators determined that the accused was also involved in another break and enter on Sept. 9 in Kingsville.
The Windsor man is charged with the following offences:
- Break, Enter a place - with intent to commit indictable offence (two counts)
- Possession Break In Instruments
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
- The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Leamington on Oct. 21, 2021.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
