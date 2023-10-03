Windsor man arrested in downtown robbery, assault
Windsor police say a 65-year-old man allegedly demanded money from a woman before stabbing her and fleeing the area, he has since been arrested.
Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Dufferin Place Monday around 5 p.m. for a report of an assault. When officers arrived they found a 41-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound to her face, police say.
Officers learned the man approached the victim demanding money and then stabbed her. He fled the area before police were called.
The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police obtained a description of the suspect, and after a quick search, he was arrested in the 600 block of Goyeau Avenue.
The suspect has been charged with:
- Robbery with an offensive weapon
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Failure to comply with release order
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
