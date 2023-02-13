Windsor man charged after commercial break-in and truck theft

Windsor police have charged a 32-year-old man after a break-in at a commercial business on the east side.

Patrol officers were called to a business in the 3000 block of Jefferson Boulevard after a security alarm activation on Feb. 11 at 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they learned that a suspect had broken into the business and was still inside the building.

Officers immediately set up a perimeter around the property. When the suspect exited the building, he was arrested after a brief foot chase.

After reviewing surveillance footage, officers say they also determined that the suspect arrived at the scene driving a 2002 Chevy pickup truck that had been stolen in Chatham.

As a result of the investigation, the Windsor man is charged with:

Breaking and entering

Possession of break-in instruments

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Anyone with information is asked to call the Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.