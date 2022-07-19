Windsor man charged after double-fatal crash in Chatham

A 27-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after two people died in a Chatham crash in May.

On May 27, police responded to the fatal four-vehicle motor vehicle collision on Queen’s Line at Dillon Road in Chatham.

Police said two occupants of an involved vehicle were killed, and three were injured.

At the time, police said early investigation revealed a Windsor man was driving eastbound on Queen’s Line when he collided with a pickup truck travelling westbound on the same road.

Officers said the man’s vehicle then went on to crash into an older-model Buick with five occupants inside. The Buick was directly behind the pickup truck.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service has now concluded its investigation into the incident.

Brett Iler, 27, of Windsor, has been charged with two counts of Careless Driving Causing Death and three counts of Careless Driving Causing Bodily Harm.

He has been given a future court date of Sept.7, 2022.