Windsor man charged after rash of property crimes in Lakeshore

A 29-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after a rash of property crimes in Lakeshore.

Members from the OPP’s Lakeshore Detachment along with the Essex County OPP Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have concluded an investigation into a rash of property crimes and stolen vehicles in Lakeshore.

On Wednesday at 4:54 a.m., officers were called to an address on Monarch Meadows in Lakeshore as the resident advised that their pickup truck was stolen from their driveway.

During the stolen vehicle investigation, police received multiple reports of property thefts in the area of Old Tecumseh Road between Wallace Line Road and East Pike Creek Road in Lakeshore.

Later in the day, patrol officers with Windsor police located the stolen vehicle in the Windsor and the suspect was arrested without incident.

The Windsor man faces the following charges relating to seven incidents:

Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence

Possession Property Obtained by Crime

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Theft Under $5,000 from a Motor Vehicle

The accused has been remanded into custody pending a future court date.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.