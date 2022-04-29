Windsor man charged with arson after Sandwich Street fire
Windsor police have charged a 29-year-old man with arson related to a fire on Sandwich Street.
On Tuesday around 10 p.m., officers responded to a fire call at a residential building located in the 3500 block of Sandwich Street.
Windsor Fire and Rescue were on scene and extinguished the fire that was situated in one of the residential units.
The building was safely evacuated and no injuries were reported from the incident.
Officers were able to identify a suspect through a surveillance footage. The scene was subsequently held for the arson unit to investigate.
On Wednesday around 7 p.m., officers located the suspect in the 1500 block of Sandwich Street. He was arrested without incident.
Tommy Lee Purdy, a 29, male from Windsor, is charged with arson - disregard for human life.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
-
3 injured after fight between men and youth in Duncan, B.C.RCMP are investigating a fight that involved a "group of youth" and two men in Duncan, B.C.
-
Place des Arts officially opens in SudburyFrom a dream to finally being able to open its doors, the Place des Arts -- northern Ontario’s first and sole multidisciplinary arts and culture centre -- is ready to welcome the public in downtown Sudbury in the new Larch Street facility.
-
'It's chaos': Overdose prevention organizations highlight continued need for government fundingSaskatchewan's two overdose prevention sites are continuing their calls for funding from the provincial government as the number of people using them increases.
-
NDP pitches Alberta car insurance freeze but the UCP isn't buying the ideaAlberta's Opposition offered a suggestion to help Albertans save money on their car insurance Friday, proposing the government freeze premiums for a year.
-
'Make peace, not war': Toronto students rally to support UkraineHundreds of students from three Ukrainian immersion schools in Toronto rallied at Nathan Phillips Square Friday calling for an end to the war in Ukraine.
-
B.C. disaster program upgraded to help flood victims, quickly aid in other disastersThe British Columbia government is overhauling its program that provides assistance after a disaster, making more people and businesses affected by last November's catastrophic flooding immediately eligible for help.
-
Local advocates celebrate Canadian Blood Services dropping ‘discriminatory’ donation policyOn Thursday, Health Canada announced that it had lifted the ban that prevented gay and bisexual men from donating blood. Today, local advocates in London, Ont. are celebrating the news.
-
This man walks 10 kilometres a day picking up trash in downtown HalifaxWith a mechanical claw and garbage bag in hand, Brian Cooper walks up to 10 kilometres a day, picking up trash through the streets of downtown Halifax.
-
New staff member saves Victoria daycare from losing spaces, but struggles remainA Victoria daycare has bought itself time through a last-minute hire, after nearly being forced to tell two dozen families their children would no longer have a child-care spot. The non-profit group says its position highlights a greater problem in our work force.