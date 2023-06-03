Windsor man charged with attempted murder after east end shooting

Multiple charges have been laid against a 40-year-old Windsor, Ont. man after he allegedly shot another man during an argument on Friday night.

According to the Windsor Police Service, at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1700-block of Jefferson Boulevard for a report of shots fired.

Upon arriving on scene, police discovered a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers soon learned the victim and the suspect, a 40-year-old man, had engaged in an argument when the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

The suspect initially fled the scene in a vehicle, but returned to the scene shortly after where he was then taken into police custody.

As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Attempt murder

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes

Unlicensed possession of a restricted weapon

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

The investigation continues.

Windsor police ask anyone with information, including surveillance or dash cam footage from around the time of the incident, to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.