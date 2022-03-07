Windsor man charged with dangerous driving after incident at Malden Park
A Windsor man is facing charges after allegedly “driving erratically” and “doing doughnuts” on the pond at Malden Park.
Officers attended the park on Sunday around 3 p.m. for a report of a vehicle driving erratically. Witnesses said the vehicle was speeding and doing doughnuts on the pond.
There were numerous people at the park at the time, posing a risk to public safety.
Police say an off-duty Windsor police officer on the scene got the licence plate of the vehicle and a description of the driver.
Before police arrived, the driver drove onto the pond again and continued to drive erratically. The vehicle left the park before police showed up but was immediately located in the 2000 block of Huron Church Road.
The 64-year-old driver from Windsor was charged with dangerous driving as a result.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
