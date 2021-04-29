Windsor man charged with distributing child pornography

Windsor police have charged a 26-year-old man with three child pornography-related offences.

The Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit arrested the suspect after a child pornography investigation that was launched in February of 2021.

Through investigation, officers were able to identify an involved residence. A search warrant was subsequently applied for and granted.

On Wednesday, the search warrant was executed at the involved residence. As a result, a suspect was identified and arrested without incident.

Police seized multiple computer and storages devices as evidence during the execution of the search warrant.

Kyle Long, 26, of Windsor, is charged with:

Possession of child pornography

Access child pornography

Distribute child pornography.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - ICE Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.