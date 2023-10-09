Windsor man charged with impaired driving after hitting pole in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police say they have charged a 47-year-old Windsor man with impaired driving after he hit a pole and left the scene.

On Saturday around 4:55 p.m., officers responded to the area of Grand Ave W in Chatham in regards to someone who had struck a light pole with their vehicle and then fled the scene.

Through further investigation, police say they located the vehicle and the driver, who was allegedly showing signs of impairment.

The Windsor man was arrested for impaired operation. He was subsequently brought to police headquarters where he provided breath samples, which resulted in him being charged with being over the legal limit. He was released with a future court date of Oct. 23.