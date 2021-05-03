Windsor man charged with impersonating peace officer

On Friday April 30, 2021, Leamington Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was approached by a concerned motorist who reported a suspicious man who identified himself as a police officer.

OPP officers located a black Chrysler 300 and suspect male matching the descriptions provided by the victim on Talbot Street West.

Allan Carpenter, 56, of Windsor, was arrested and charged with Personating peace officer pursuant to the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused has been released from custody with a court date scheduled for June 29, 2021.

Police remind motorists, if you suspect you have been pulled over or confronted by a police impersonator to call 911immediately.

Do not get out of your vehicle. If possible, try to write down a description of the person, their vehicle and their license plate as soon as it is safe to do so.