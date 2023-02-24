Windsor man charged with multiple commercial break-ins in LaSalle

LaSalle police have arrested a 35-year-old Windsor man after multiple commercial break-ins.

He was arrested by the LaSalle police in Windsor on Feb. 21 after an investigation into overnight break and enters/thefts. The incidents took place in an industrial area in LaSalle on Feb. 20.

On Feb. 22, police obtained a warrant to search his residence in Windsor. During the search, investigators seized a large number of industrial tools, with a total estimated value of $16,000.

Police say the items were reported stolen during three commercial break and enters/thefts in LaSalle and one commercial break and enter in Lakeshore.

Police also seized two large electrical transformers valued at $10, 000 that were stolen during another overnight commercial theft in LaSalle. These crimes occurred between the summer of 2022 and February 2023.

The Windsor man has been charged with one count of break and enter, one count of theft under $5000, one count of theft over $5000 and one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000. The charges for all four of the occurrences have been consolidated.

Investigators were able to identify most of the stolen tools through serial numbers as well as unique engravings that were added by the owners.

Police say they still have several industrial power tools as a result of the seizure, which have not been identified. If anyone has been a victim of a theft of such tools and can identify them through serial numbers, engravings, or unique identifying marks we ask that you contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210.

During the investigation into these occurrences, police reviewed video surveillance systems and observed three individuals committing the thefts using an older model black Dodge Ram pickup truck, one of which was the accused.

The other two suspects have not yet been identified. If anyone has information with regards to this investigation or the identity of the other two culprits, they are asked to call the LaSalle Police Service or Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8477.