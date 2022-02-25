Windsor man charged with possessing and distributing child pornography

Windsor police have charged a 55-year-old man with three child pornography charges after an investigation.

The Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit launched the investigation in January after receiving information that an individual may have been involved in an online child pornography offences.

Police identified an adult male.

On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., the suspect was located in the 5700 block of Tecumseh Road East and was arrested without incident.

Nicholas Wilhelm, from Windsor, is charged with:

Possess Child Pornography

Access Child Pornography

Distribute Child Pornography

