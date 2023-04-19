Windsor man charged with sex assault of 15-year-old girl after meeting online

Windsor police say they have arrested a 28-year-old man related to a sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

On April 14, members of our Major Crime Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report that a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted the previous night by a man she had met online.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that the suspect connected with the victim on a social media platform and used false information to ruse her into meeting him in person.

Police say the suspect and victim met at a park in the downtown area, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. The suspect then took the victim to a park, where he reportedly physically assaulted and then sexually assaulted her again.

As a result of their investigation, the Major Crime Unit arrested a suspect near the intersection of Park Street East and Ouellette Avenue.

Eric Andrew Little, 28, of Windsor, has been charged with the following:

Sexual assault

Sexual interference

Assault

Telecommunication with a person under the age of 16 for the purpose of committing sexual assault

Failure to comply with a release order

Little appeared in court and was remanded into custody pending a future court date.

The suspect used the name “Eric Andrew (Smokie)” during online conversations with the victim. Investigators are asking anyone who had contact with the suspect to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.