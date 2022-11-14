Windsor man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
Windsor police have arrested a 31-year-old Windsor man on charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor.
The Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report about a historic sexual assault on Nov. 9, 2022.
Police say the offences reportedly took place between January and May 2016 when the victim was 15 years old.
Riley Jorden Out, 31, of Windsor, has been charged with the following:
- Sexual assault
- Sexual exploitation of a young person
- Sexual interference of a young person
To protect the integrity of the investigation and the identity of the victim, no further information will be released at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
