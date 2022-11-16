Windsor man convicted of murdering grandmother dies in prison
A Windsor man, who was serving a life sentence for the murder of his grandmother, has died while in prison.
The Correctional Service Canada said Johnathon Dasilva, an inmate from Millhaven Institution, died while in custody on Nov. 11.
At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder, which started on March 25, 2022.
Dasilva was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 12 years after pleading guilty to murdering his grandmother in August of 2019.
The 67-year-old victim was found dead in her duplex in the 600 block of Moy Avenue on Aug. 9, 2019.
Dasilva was 24 years old at the time of the incident.
The inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
