Windsor man dies after hit-and-run collision in New York

New York State police confirm a Windsor man has died after getting struck by a vehicle in Rochester.

Police say Anthony Trayner, 24, was walking in the westbound lane when he was struck by a westbound vehicle around 3:30 a.m.

Officers say the driver fled the scene.

A statement from Trayner’s family said he was trying to help a friend in need when he was struck.

“In true Anthony form he spent his final moments trying to do the right thing and remove a friend from harm’s way. He will be immortalized as the hero we all knew him to be,” the statement said.

Trayner’s family said he was an avid traveller, sports fan and animal lover who will be remembered for his intelligence, kindness and patience.

The family said as a proud member of the deaf community, Trayner, “worked to bring awareness and inclusion to bridge the gap between the hearing and Deaf communities.”

State police investigators are following leads looking for the driver who struck Trayner.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 585-398-4100.