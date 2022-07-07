Windsor man discovers $100,000 lotto win with old unclaimed ticket

A Windsor man found out he had won $100,000 when he went online to check his unclaimed tickets.

David Turner matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Dec. 27, 2021 daily grand draw.

Turner said he went online to check unclaimed tickets in Windsor and noticed he had a ticket for the same draw.

“I scanned the ticket using the OLG App and discovered my win. I was a little shocked and overwhelmed," he said. "I announced the news to my family at a barbecue and my sister freaked out! Everyone is so happy for me."

David plans to put his win toward purchasing a home and investing.

"I feel so blessed and thankful," he said.

David, who works in manufacturing, says he has been a regular lottery player for years.

"I have been playing at the same store for the past three years and this is my first big win," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at A 2 Z Convenience on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.