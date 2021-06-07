Windsor man facing charges after allegedly pointing a firearm and fleeing from police

A verbal argument between two people allegedly escalated to one man pointing a gun at the other, police continue to investigate.

Windsor police responded to the Ford Test Track area in the 3000 block of Seminole Street Saturday around 10:15 p.m. for a report of a person with a gun.

Police say a victim who had been driving in the area reported that the suspect who was riding a bike had pointed the gun at him.

The two were unknown to each other, police say, but had a verbal argument before the suspected pointed the gun.

Police obtained a description of the suspect and several officers searched the area.

The man was quickly found, but fled from officers on his bike. More officers came to the area and the suspect continued to flee on his bike and eventually on foot.

Police caught up to the man and he was arrested after a “brief struggle.”

Officers found a cap gun on the ground near the suspect and seized ammunition during the investigation.

Police have charged James Bondy, 35, of Windsor with pointing a firearm, escaping lawful custody and three counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com