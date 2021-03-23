A 33-year-old Windsor man is facing several child pornography-related charges after an investigation.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (I.C.E.) Unit launched the investigation in September of 2020 after receiving information that an individual may have been involved in online child pornography offences.

Through investigation officers say they identified an adult male suspect.

On Monday around 11 a.m., the suspect was located in the 3100 block of Peter Street and he was arrested without incident.

Christopher Mears, 33, from Windsor, is charged with:

Access Child Pornography

Possess Child Pornography

Transmit Child Pornography

Investigators from the Windsor Police Service I.C.E. Unit do not believe that any local children were involved in the offences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.